I said in a previous letter that if President Donald Trump were elected for another term, he would want to be president for life.
The president has demonstrated this ever since the election that he lost. All we were lacking were the stormtroopers.
This day arrived and they stormed the Capitol. Anarchy, all incited by the president.
Authoritarian, dictator, demagogue — no matter how you spell it, it means one-man rule.
The senators who voted not to impeach the president with the evidence to do so, must be sick to their stomachs. And they should be.
Let’s hope that democracy survivies.
Rev. Frank Medsker
Hastings
