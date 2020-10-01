I hope a little personal information from me may help some of those who are putting there personal freedom before your fellow citizens’ health in perspective.
I am to be 86 years old and because of my age I have been self-quarantined since the second weekend of March. I have been through the bank and to several restaurants — just not inside.
I have had visitors who I entertained on my patio or open garage.
My daughters have done my grocery shopping and have been the only people in my home except for two repairmen for my air-conditioner. I have followed the CDC guidelines as much as I can.
I have a fairly large family — 20 locally and 14 more living in other communities. I think my family has been more careful than many to follow the CDC guidelines.
Probably not perfectly but they have tried.
The adults have jobs they attend to and my great-grandchildren are back in school.
I was shocked when I seen on the front page of the Hastings Tribune that eight parents appeared before the Adams Central Board of of Education wanting the CDC guidelines for masks to be sidelined.
It was a couple of days later that I learned we had a positive test for COVID-19 in our family. Do I have it? No. Does my family have it? Yes.
In fact 10 of them have tested positive. Some had mild cases. Two are having a rough time and made trips to the hospital. It’s not fun and I am very worried about them.
I have heard how so many go all over town without a mask and how dismissive some are about wearing masks and following other guidelines. If you are one of those who think this is a hoax, I assure you it is the real thing.
I am old enough to remember other infectious diseases that science has but eradicated in my lifetime.
I remember my older cousins being quarantined for small pox. Friends having polio and losing a child and crippling another. My children missing school because they had measles, chicken pox and mumps all in one school year.
Most of these diseases were part of everyone’s life every year. Vaccinations were given at school for years. Families stood in line to get oral vaccine for polio at the city auditorium.
Eventually science prevailed. We need to listen now.
Alice Beyke
Hastings
