I am beyond dismayed that the Hastings Tribune chose to print yet another missile from Sen. Steve Halloran espousing dangerous and unscientific ideas about how to respond to the pandemic (April 21, Hastings Tribune).
The senator is neither a medical expert nor a public health expert, and yet he pretends that he knows how best to react.
It is laughable, although sad, that he writes as if he knows more than Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose many years of expertise about epidemics informs his advice.
There is no way to respond to each unwise statement in Halloran’s op/ed, because of the large number of errors, but please, in the future, it would be helpful if the Tribune could do some fact-checking before publishing such harmful misguided opinions.
Judy Sandeen
Hastings
