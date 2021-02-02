Words cannot express the sadness that I feel over what has happened to our country these last four years.
I have seen a president and his supporters threaten our democracy by trying to overturn a legitimate election with baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories, beginning even before the election.
I have seen a president try to pressure election officials and state legislators to go against their sworn duty.
I have heard the president, in a taped phone call, try to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to commit voter fraud.
I have seen a president incite a mob to attack the sacred halls of our Capitol, try to stop the constitutional process that was going on inside, and endanger the very lives of our elected officials.
To me, the facts are clear: this was a free and fair election, the most transparent in history. There is absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Even Attorney General William Barr attested to this. Joe Biden was the clear winner. He won by over 7 million votes, and won the electoral vote in a landslide, 306-232.
What is hard to believe are polls that show that over 70% of Republicans still believe these baseless claims, lies and conspiracy theories of Trump and his supporters, that the election was somehow rigged and that Trump instead won in a landslide.
They are living in an alternate reality. They are blind to the fact that it was really Trump who was trying to steal an election.
What will it take to open their eyes to the truth?
Our country is tragically split, perhaps more than ever before in our history.
What will it take to end the strife and division that is tearing our country apart and endangering the very democracy that we say we cherish?
Only the truth!
We desperately need our Republican leaders, our religious leaders and our newspaper editors to have the courage to boldly proclaim the truth once and for all: That Joe Biden won the election, fair and square.
Unless they have the courage to speak up, I really fear for the future of our country.
We often take our democracy for granted, but it is really a fragile thing, dependent upon the honesty, goodwill and cooperation of its citizens.
Gary A. Rath
Hastings
