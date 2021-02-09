Having lived in Hastings 90-plus years, I now find a large amount of division here.
Living through the 30s Depression and three wars, I have never seen such division as I do now.
We have new president and as united Americans we should accept him for the next four years.
We accepted the past four years and it is time to move on.
We should be united not divided for wonderful country.
Shame on those who choose to stay divided. Remarks made do not unite us.
Bev Jones
Hastings
