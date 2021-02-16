We live in the most wonderful country in the world.
We have a constitution to uphold. We have a system for checks and balances.
We had an election where there was no evidence of rigged voting machines. No evidence of destroyed ballots.
What is evident is some people can’t stand to lose. We now have a new party in the White House, so bet it.
In two years we have another election and in four years another presidential election.
Each party needs to get its values together and get your people to vote how you want the election to go.
You may not like how the country is going at that time. If so, vote for the other party.
That is how the country should run.
Leanne Rutherford
Hastings
