The Hastings Tribune was wrong about the rank of Hall and Adams Counties in the COVID-19 pandemic (Hastings Tribune, April 14).
In fact, Hall County has the highest rate of infection at 349 per 100,000 of population followed by Adams County at 198 per 100,000 of population.
These are rates of infection are the only way to compare the risk of infection within a county. Simply comparing numbers of cases misleads the user, since Douglas County has 18 times the population of Adams county.
For comparison purposes the rates of infection per 100,000 of population are:
- Italy 272
- Spain 380
- UK 145
- United States 188
- New York 901 (only active cases in New York)
- New Jersey 775
- Louisiana 463
- Massachusetts 409
- Connecticut 392
- District of Columbia 311
- Hall County 349
- Adams County 198
- Custer County 176
- Hamilton County 139
- Gage County 121
- Washington County 96
- Buffalo County 77
- Douglas County ranks at 10th at 44 per 100,000
- Lancaster County ranks at 14th at 18 per 100,000
Nebraska ranks 42nd with an infection rate of 47 per 100,000. If Hall County were a state it would rank sixth in the nation, with Adams County at 10th.
The Hall County and Adams County rates have more than tripled over the last seven days. These numbers suggest Hall and Adams County residents need to take precautions and respect this virus.
