Hastings City Council member Shawn Hartmann was the sole dissenter when it came time to vote on the amended mask mandate last week.
The amendment, proposed by council member Chuck Rosenberg and seconded by council member Joy Huffaker, added a deadline of March 23 in addition to the previously proposed metrics.
Although he had expressed support during the council work session, Hartmann voted against it.
As a registered nurse who has cared for many COVID-19 patients over the past year, I was deeply disappointed to see the extension and amendment fail.
I was also alarmed when I reviewed the session and heard Hartmann’s explanation for this apparent about-face.
Essentially, he supported the extension when most of the feedback he heard was in support, and opposed it when most of the feedback he heard was in opposition.
I appreciate that Hartmann was acting in the spirit of direct democracy, and I also understand that this is the start of his first term as a council member.
There is a learning curve, and I do believe his intentions were noble. However, unless Hartmann plans to formally survey all of his constituents on every issue and vote with the majority every time, true direct democracy will be impossible to achieve.
A city council member has a duty to represent their constituency, absolutely! But that does not mean only representing the most outspoken constituents.
As an elected representative, Hartmann owes it to our community to research these issues himself in order to make an informed decision.
It may serve him well to talk with former and current officials about how they incorporate public opinion into their decision-making process.
These are trying times, and the pressure on our public servants is immense.
However, it is critical that they understand that public service sometimes means protecting the public from themselves.
Valerie Bower
Hastings
