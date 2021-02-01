Upon reading the article (Hastings Tribune, Jan. 29) on the demolition of the old Hastings Imperial Mall, I gave some consideration to the possible use of the former Kmart building.
Hastings needs something that Grand Island doesn’t have as an attraction to pull people from the surrounding area to our great little city.
I think an ice rink would be just the thing to do this.
Skating lessons could be given and performances could be put on.
There is always a need for something for the young people of Hastings to do.
With the hockey team in Kearney, perhaps training could be done for future players. It is important to have just the right enterprise chosen to use this space.
Kay Evans
Hastings
