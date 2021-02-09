I want to give my heartful appreciation and thanks to the three people who cleaned the snow off my sidewalks and driveway Saturday, Feb. 6
I knew I was having company and wanted to get the steps and pathway scooped for her.
You were driving by, saw me and came and cleaned all my walks and driveway.
You left without me paying you or saying thanks.
I do not know who you are, so once again my sincere thanks and appreciation.
May God bless each of you.
Fedora Groenewold
Hastings
