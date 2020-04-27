I am also a little dismayed, but not for the same reason that Judy Sandeen is in her letter (Hastings Tribune, April 24).
I am dismayed that one would want to squelch/silence an opinion held by Sen. Steve Halloran, our duly-elected official.
Disagree with him perhaps, but not ban him from the local paper because of his views. Maybe the newspaper should also withhold opinions from Jane Kleeb or Mayor Corey Stutte and other politicians if or when we do not agree with their views on certain issues.
When we discuss so-called facts regarding Covid-19 perhaps we should take a short history lesson on the virus and how our leaders have reacted to it .
There have been a few hits and a lot of misses on information coming from the bureaucrats in our nation’s capitol. There has also been a fair share of disagreement between experts regarding the virus and the economy and how to react to it.
Discourse and open mindedness are important in times like these. A free press is guaranteed by our forefathers and a fair press is vital to our Republic.
Jim Mace
Hastings
