I would like to let the people of Hastings know during all this sad news of protests and riots, there was a very kind thing that happened in Hastings on Sunday, June 21.

I brought my 90-year-old mom and 89-year-old father to Hastings for a birthday party at C-3 Hotel. We had stopped at Casey’s to get coffee and donuts on the other side of town.

When we came out, my front passenger tire was flat — a slit in the sidewall.

A customer at Casey’s named Terry King changed the tire along with another man whose name I didn’t get. Mr. King got us to the birthday party and came back later with a tire.

He took the old ruined tire to a garage, had it mounted and came back and put it on my car so I wouldn’t have trouble getting my folks and myself back to Bertrand and Smithfield.

He gave up at least four hours of his Sunday for people he didn’t know and I am very grateful.

Ann Forster

Smithfield

