I’m disappointed in Sen. Steve Halloran’s recent decisions to engage in fear-mongering and threats in two op-eds rather than positive leadership (Hastings Tribune, April 14, Hasitngs Tribune, April 22).
While it is wholly appropriate to be concerned about Covid-19’s potential effects on our lives and livelihoods, it’s unclear how statements like “the US economy would never be able to survive,” and “If Nebraska continues… current mitigation policy, civil unrest will eventually ensue” contribute to solving the problems facing us.
This approach seems designed to instill fear in Nebraskans, presumably to make us decide that Sen. Halloran’s proposals are our only hope.
It is disappointing for a leader to guarantee that citizens will run amok if he does not get his way. Borrowing his phrase, such guarantees are “wildly irresponsible.”
We’ve seen only a few instances of misbehavior conducted by a minority and disgracefully egged on by a few “leaders.”
Sen. Halloran’s statement, “We regret that fear and panic have directed our policies in the past,” rings hollow. Apparently these things are acceptable — if they help achieve his purposes.
While the past weeks have been deeply unsettling, I’ve been encouraged by how many individuals have risen to the challenge. America is filled with incredible people doing their part to keep their communities safe, healthy and viable.
We’ve been creative and persistent in pursuing these goals. We deserve leaders who are capable of similar resourcefulness and values.
Scare tactics, questionable logic and pronouncements of doom are not the leadership we deserve.
I hope Sen. Halloran will do better in coming weeks.
Catherine Biba
Hastings
