A response from the "herd"
Thank you, Sen. Steve Halloran, for reducing me, my health, my future and my very existence to a dollar sign in your newspaper column (Hastings Tribune, Nov. 14).
You and your Republican cronies have systematically taken away my health insurance, living wage jobs and the health of the natural world.
Now you are proposing genocide on the old, sick, weak and vulnerable Americans you consider expendable. All to line the already full pockets of the only constituents you represent. The rich.
It is my dearest hope that if any good comes from this pandemic it will be the political suicide of the Republican Party.
So thank you so much, Sen. Halloran.
From a member of the "herd."
