In response to Bob Lippstreu’s snide comment March 17 in Voice of the People about the “illegitmate” Biden Administration’s generous $1,400 stimulus payment, here is something to consider:
Currently, there are $143.3 million Americans paying federal income tax.
The COVID-19 bill’s $1.9 trillion divided by 143.3 million taxpayers equals $13,258.90 to be paid back by each taxpayer.
Those taxpayers are both Trump supporters and Biden supporters.
So if Bob (and anyone else) thinks that is a good deal then you can come to my house and for $100 that you give me, I will give you back $10.56.
What the heck. I will even round that up to $11 just to show you that I am more generous than Joe.
C’mon man.
Dave Roth
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.