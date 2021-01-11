I am someone who has family in the Hastings area, and for awhile, my parish was St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
As Christians of all denominations, and along with our friends of the Jewish faith, I watched in shock at the disgraceful riots, insurrection, and anarchy of crazed people breaking into the United States Capitol building.
The article “Chaos at the Capitol” (Hastings Triubne, Jan. 7) didn’t hardly do justice to such horrific crimes — and they were crimes.
It was said that the Capitol has facial-recognition technology and that several people are being arrested.
If convicted, as they should be with such abundant proof, the should serve hard time in prisons.
We must send a clear message that insurrection cannot be tolerated anywhere in America. Otherwise, our state capitol rotundas aren’t safe; our courthouses and post offices aren’t safe; and our schools and churches would be equally prone to such mayhem.
It would be akin to a pouting- parent unhappy at their child’s grades and taking out lethal vengeance upon the teacher, and demanding ‘grades’ (results) be overturned.
Such stunts are a threat to our representative democracy, which is simultaneously a constitutional republic.
We must preserve both elements and preserve, protect and defend our core institutions.
Granted, some people will remain disgruntled.
I am not in favor of succession, but if a state votes to go its own way peacefully, that option may be preferable.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
