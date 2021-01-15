The Salvation Army of Hastings wishes to thank the Hastings area community.
We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your incredible support and generosity during our 2020 “Rescue Christmas” Red Kettle Campaign.
The community as a whole came together for the greater good of those we serve and we are grateful to those who dedicated time to ring bells, individual store locations who hosted our kettles, many individual and business donors, businesses that offered space for our counter kettles and those who kept us in prayer.
Thank you for helping us reach and succeed our Kettle goal. The combined community efforts brought in $52,465.01. That is 2,565.01 over our Kettle goal!
You rock!
We would also like to thank each individual and every business or organization who participated in our Adopt A Family program, donated toys or gave financially to help us provide Christmas gifts to more than 200 children.
The generosity of your support is what allows us to fulfill our mission.
Majors Dale and Sandra Brandenburg, corps officers
The Salvation Army Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.