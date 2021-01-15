Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.