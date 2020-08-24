Did you know Democrats do not want to take away your guns?
Many of us in Nebraska and all across the United States enjoy hunting and watching or competing in shooting sports.
As a recently retired teacher, I have great concern for our children.
Gun violence is a major health epidemic. 40,000 people are killed every year and many more are wounded. 86% of children in shootings with four or more victims were involved in domestic or family violence. Six in 10 gun-related deaths are the result of suicide.
Things we can do and still protect our most important Second Amendment right:
u Require background checks of all people during gun sales
u Notify law enforcement when a person fails a background check
u Expand funds for mental health services
u With all things teachers must already do we must prohibit use of federal funds to arm and train teachers
u The most important thing we can do is to require gun owners to safely store their weapons
No one wants to lose their Second Amendment right, but there are things we can do to keep all of us safer.
Kathy Jensen
Juniata
