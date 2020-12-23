I stood in the parking lot and was watching them tear down the Imperial Mall today.

I am beyond thrilled that something is actually being done with all that out there. It did, however, bring a tear to my eye.

I remember growing up and being a teenager and my friend  Sally and I would spend countless hours at the mall. Great memories!

Yes … time to move on.

As someone who lives on the west side of town, I will happily watch as things change and transform.

I am so grateful to the city leaders or whoever is responsible for making this happen.

Great things do come in 2021!

Happy New Year everyone.

Bobbi Burke

Hastings

