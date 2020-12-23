I stood in the parking lot and was watching them tear down the Imperial Mall today.
I am beyond thrilled that something is actually being done with all that out there. It did, however, bring a tear to my eye.
I remember growing up and being a teenager and my friend Sally and I would spend countless hours at the mall. Great memories!
Yes … time to move on.
As someone who lives on the west side of town, I will happily watch as things change and transform.
I am so grateful to the city leaders or whoever is responsible for making this happen.
Great things do come in 2021!
Happy New Year everyone.
Bobbi Burke
Hastings
