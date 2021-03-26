There is a crisis at the border even though the Biden administration won’t admit it.
President Joe Biden said he would open the border when he became president and that is exactly what he did. They said that President Trump’s border was insufficient and didn’t work. It did work.
The Democrats accused Trump of putting kids in cages. Guess what, that is happening right now.
When you see the immigrants they have a T-Shirt saying "Biden please let us in."
Nearly 9,500 children that have arrived at the border. They come alone, but many of them are actually young adults.
Now, the Biden administration is looking to them in hotels and other facilities.
They are treating them more fairly than our own American citizens.
That is the Democrats plan. They are hoping these people will vote Democratic and turn the United States into a poor country so the government can tell us what to eat, where to sleep and what job we are going to have.
Biden is looking to give amnesty to thousands of immigrants and open up the borders so the they can get all the benefits like the rest of us.
They are pouring in and the border patrol and ICE are losing out.
The cartels are pouring into our country with drugs and sex trafficking. Our taxes will go up.
Pamela Johnson
Blue Hill
Commented
