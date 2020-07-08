Bicycling around Hastings is an adventure but dangerous.
I ride through the streets of our beloved town and east to Hastings College and west to Hastings Middle School.
Most people are courteous of bicyclists as they observe the rules of the road.
But some folks need to watch out for bicyclists, as some vehicle drivers are distracted by their cell phones or loud music.
We like out bike paths, too, but the rules apply there, too.
Thanks for those of the citizenry who take it easy on the cyclists.
William Harrold
Hastings
