Jeremiah 22:3 (CEB)
The Lord proclaims: Do what is just and right; rescue the oppressed from the power of the oppressor. Don’t exploit or mistreat the stranger, the orphan, and the widow. Don’t spill the blood of the innocent in this place.
The church is called to protect and care for the hurting and oppressed, and to speak out publicly against injustice. In the wake of the news of the wrongful death and murder of persons of color in our nation, we as clergy are compelled to speak publicly.
We speak that all may know that God has spoken clearly and definitively, even if the church at times has been late or reluctant to do so.
As pastors, we don’t assume to know everything about the complexities of racism, the difficulties of law enforcement, nor have we perfected the biblical work of justice and peace-making.
None of us are people of color who have faced racism directly on a daily basis.
We are not police officers who are trying to do their jobs and keep the peace.
We are pastors and we do the best we can to follow Jesus, to emulate his life and ministry, and to call and lead others to do likewise.
This is what we know about Jesus; he came into the world because every human life has immeasurable value, for God so loved the world that he sent his only begotten son.
Following Jesus means that we recognize the value in all human life and it means that we are called to the hard work of dismantling systems that demean the value of human life.
Racism is a sin. Oppression is a sin. Violence is a sin. These sins devalue human life.
We believe that racism is the opposite of what God intends for humanity. It is the rejection of the other, which is contrary to the Word of God incarnate in Jesus Christ. We believe that racism is a lie about our fellow human beings for it says that some are less than others.
The sins of racism, oppression, and violence have impacted all of us as individuals, and they have infected the systems and structures in which we live.
We have been complicit in this sin for we are a people of unclean lips who live amongst a people of unclean lips (Isaiah 6). The sins of racism, oppression, and violence that are in our hearts and our institutions have led to the death of innocent people, precious children of God.
As pastors, we stand united in calling out these sins we see in ourselves and our society, and we call all followers of Jesus Christ to do the same.
As Christians, we are called to actively resist the sins of oppression, racism, and violence in our own lives and hearts, and to actively work against these sins that are present in our systems, structures, and institutions, in the world around us, in our homes, in our workplaces, in our neighborhoods, and in the church. We are also called to authentically listen to those who are suffering, and to provide an opportunity for their stories to be heard.
We also recognize the challenges that our law enforcement officers are facing. They are called to “Serve and Protect” and they strive to keep the peace and promote justice. Service, peace, and justice are all profoundly biblical values and many good law enforcement officers work hard to uphold these values. We stand in support of those officers, pray for them, and encourage all Christians to do so as well.
At the same time, with the prophets of old, we publicly decry officials who abuse their authority.
We call for justice to be swift, authentic, and exhaustive for law enforcement officers who fail to protect and serve members of the public. The police are given one of the highest levels of trust in our society; those who violate that trust must be placed under the full burden of the law that they wantonly disdained.
We also recognize the sin that is present in the opportunistic looting, vandalism, and violence that is occurring in cities around our country, and we speak with one voice against that sin as well.
We are nation that is wracked with grief, anger, and profound sorrow, particularly at the untimely death of innocent people. But as Christians, we do not mourn without hope; we are resurrection people. We are called to take our resurrection hope and turn it into prayers which lead us to action.
May our prayers, in the midst of the hurt, fear, and uncertainty, be for healing of our hearts, our communities, and our nation. Let us fix our eyes and our prayers upon Jesus, the author and perfector of our faith.
Through our prayers and our authentic engagement with our neighbors, we hope that all may come to know the sacredness of their own lives and the lives of their neighbors, particularly those neighbors who experience racism, oppression, and violence.
May each of us strive to become the answer to prayers by listening deeply to the experiences of those who have suffered, embodying love, standing with our neighbors, and demanding that justice roll like a river, and righteousness like a never-failing stream!
The following helped author and edit this letter:
u Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett , First Presbyterian Church, Hastings
u Pastor Micah R. Gaunt, Peace Lutheran Church, Hastings
u Rev. Paul Dunbar, Hastings, NE
u Pastor Wendy Gwennap, Hastings
u Rev. Damen Wesley Heitmann, First Presbyterian Church of Hastings
u Pastor Dave Johnson, Harvard United Church of Christ, Harvard
u Rev. Greg Lindenberger, First United Methodist Church, Hastings
u Chaplain John Mueller, BCC- CPSP, College of Pastoral Supervision & Psycotherapy, Hasting
u Rev. Dr. William G. Nottage-Tacey, Hastings
u Rev. Jessica Palys, First Congregational Church UCC, Hastings
u Pastor Dale Phillips, CareActor, Hastings
u Rev. Andrew Springer, Hastings
u Pastor Willie Tryon, Forge Christian Church, Hastings
u Kili Wenburg, Hastings
