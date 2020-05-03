Here is an algebra problem to occupy people who do not have enough to do.
According to a survey from California, 85 percent of the people did not even know they had the coronavirus or had very mild symptoms.
Adams County had 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That would mean that 15% is represented by 128 cases.
Since 0.15x=128, x would equal a total of 853 cases.
Using this logic there could be hundreds of cases we don’t know about.
Ben Bilka
Hastings
