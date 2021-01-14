A sincere thank you to the Hastings Tribune and others involved for featuring the various businesses that were highlighted during the holiday season.

It was a great idea and created an awareness of what we have in Hastings.

Also congratulations to the Downtown Center Association and all who contributed the decorated stockings. They added a festive atmosphere and hopefully will be used next Christmas.

Shop small. Shop Hastings.

Milrae Korb

Hastings

