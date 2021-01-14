A sincere thank you to the Hastings Tribune and others involved for featuring the various businesses that were highlighted during the holiday season.
It was a great idea and created an awareness of what we have in Hastings.
Also congratulations to the Downtown Center Association and all who contributed the decorated stockings. They added a festive atmosphere and hopefully will be used next Christmas.
Shop small. Shop Hastings.
Milrae Korb
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.