The last few days the news media has centered on health care workers receiving the vaccine for COVID-19.
No, this just didn’t happen by chance. The “so-called health experts” said it would take 2 to 5 years to get the vaccine.
They underestimated our leader. Thank you, President Trump.
We will be forever grateful for you what have done to make this a better, stronger country.
Trump did not get into office to become rich — unlike many in political office.
He has spent the last four years getting spied on, investigated and impeached.
He and his family deserve our loyalty and respect.
It’s the very least we, as Americans, can do.
Bonna Vance
Inavale
