In response to Jerri Haussler’s letter Dec. 28 in Voice of the People, I would like to make some comments and clarifications.
And I wish to thank her for an excellent recap of our recent history.
The city of Hastings did vote not to Rebuild the 16th Street overpass.
But what did this vote truly indicate? All of the people who voted to REBUILD wanted to Save the Viaduct.
I believe that half or more of those who voted AGAINST the $12.5 million Rebuild were in favor of Saving the Viaduct, but were rejecting the lofty price tag.
Remember, the original Olsson assessment stated that repair was possible for $3.2 million.
That is why I, and many others with whom I discussed the matter, decided to vote against the “rebuild” proposal cost, with intent to Save by Repair instead.
The expensive Rebuild had to be voted down to allow more serious discussion of Saving by Repair.
As you recall, when the city council voted to demolish the overpass in 2019, a petition was signed by 2,700 persons to save the viaduct, with the INTENT to REPAIR it for $3.2 million.
There is no good reason to believe that the detailed Olsson report of 2019 to repair for a 30-year, or more, longevity was suddenly negated in 2020.
The original Olsson plan was felt by some local engineers to be more credible than the second ESI assessment, which still showed concrete cores in the pillars that exceeded current new construction code.
The vote AGAINST Rebuilding a four-lane overpass for $12.5 million is consistent with the desire of those who lobbied to make the necessary Repairs, at the original cost estimate of $3.2 million, to Save the Viaduct.
Why would you build a four-lane bridge from two-lane East Osborne to two-lane 16th or anywhere else?
The vote was not an “all or none” question of Rebuild or Demolish. There is a feasible middle-road option of Repair.
The ballot language that the city council chose was vague, and “REBUILD” essentially authorized both a demolition and complete Rebuilding of a new structure at significantly greater cost than necessary.
The $12.5 million cost allowance was a chief reason that the ballot issue was rejected.
Many of the citizens who voted AGAINST would like the viaduct Repaired in the manner and at a cost in line with Olsson’s original report.
Other independent bridge analysts have given an opinion that the repairs are doable and reasonable at a cost near $3 million.
We just voted to spend $38 million for a new justice center, and the city wants to spend another $8 million to move city hall.
If there is no more viaduct, they can spend tens of millions more to build and maintain another fire station on the north side.
We seem to find myriad opportunities to spend more.
It makes Sense (dollars and cents) to take the most economical path, when appropriate, for government spending — and this is a case in point.
If repairing the viaduct can offer 30 years of service for $3.2 million, let’s do it.
If it requires another petition to allow the people to vote to Repair as Olsson originally recommended, then the citizens of Hastings should take that opportunity.
A petition is in motion to allow a vote specifically to REPAIR the Viaduct for $3 million to $4 million.
The previous vote merely affirmed that a majority did not want an extravagant Rebuild for $12 million, but most did favor saving it.
Richard French
Hastings
