People in Hastings are spoiled and just don't know it.
A few years ago part of the city lost electric power and the longest anyone was without power was three days, except for a few customers who were off longer because an electrician was required.
Other communities lost power, too. I know someone outside Hastings Utilities' service area who had to run a generator for 30 days straight.
How many people in Hastings would be upset if the were without power that long?
Part of the reason HU can restore power in less time is that there are other departments that help, if needed. All are part of HU. Not too many places can say that in Nebraska.
A lot of overtime can be spent restoring electricity, fixing gas, water and sewer systems. It could take three or more times longer to fix something without someone willing to work the extra hours.
Maybe more respect should be given to the workers who acutely do the work so we are comfortable in our homes.
In the 1990s there was a union vote at HU. The local media reported on it then, but a year ago when there was another union vote, I didn't see or hear anything about that one.
Now, less than a year later, employees will be voting again for a union. This tells me there is something wrong.
Since the city took over Hastings Utilities, here are just a few things that have happened:
1) All of the Board of Public Works members quit except one.
2) All of one department quit at the same time.
3) A person quit under the age of 62 with a child still in high school.
4) In the last six months, several people have quit and went somewhere else.
5) Hastings Utilities raised natural gas prices twice in the last year when gas prices per barrel have been the cheapest in 17 years.
6) Employees are looking at another union vote.
As a former HU employee, I've been told I got out of there just in time. They say stress is too high and conditions are unfair.
The employees need to think twice about their vote on the union this time because they have no one to represent them and it would be a shame if Hastings lost their good service.
