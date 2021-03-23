In regard to Bob Lippstreu’s letter March 17 to Voice of the People:
The “good news” is we’re getting a stimulus check. The “bad news” is we’re getting a stimulus check.
Whether we are Democrats or Republicans, all Americans should be wondering how we, as a country, are going to be able to pay for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
Are you aware that a large percentage of the bill has nothing to do what-so-ever to do with COVID-19 relief?
How can we keep handing out money that we don’t have?
Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be the recipients of our reckless spending.
Wake up, America.
Bonna Vance
Inavale
