In regard to Bob Lippstreu’s letter March 17 to Voice of the People:

The “good news” is we’re getting a stimulus check. The “bad news” is we’re getting a stimulus check.

Whether we are Democrats or Republicans, all Americans should be wondering how we, as a country, are going to be able to pay for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Are you aware that a large percentage of the bill has nothing to do what-so-ever to do with COVID-19 relief?

How can we keep handing out money that we don’t have?

Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be the recipients of our reckless spending.

Wake up, America.

Bonna Vance

Inavale

