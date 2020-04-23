Sen. Steve Halloran’s op/ed titled “Two options in fight against coronavirus” (Hastings Tribune, April 21) cited overloaded domestic violence hotlines as one of the reasons to change our current response to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, current crisis calls to SASA Crisis Center, an organization that provides intervention services related to domestic violence and sexual assault in four counties, show that the connection between the coronavirus and domestic violence is more complex than the senator’s statement indicates.
We have not in actuality seen an increase in calls to our hotline, though it is important to remember that this is far more complicated than the number of calls indicates.
What is important for our communities to know is that crises like the coronavirus pandemic often intensify the actions of those who are violent.
Domestic violence is rooted in power and control and when an abusive partner feels they are losing power and control in other areas of their life — such as through unemployment, economic stress, increased stress during a public health crisis or natural disaster, social isolation, or lack of social support — their abuse may become more frequent or intense.
Those who engage in ongoing patterns of violence and abuse consistently present the message that “no one can help you” as a means of isolating the victim from support systems such as family and friends, and to keep them from contacting law enforcement or a crisis center.
Currently, persons who abuse their partners may be using the coronavirus as another way to convince their victim not to reach out for help. They may even use Sen. Halloran’s statements about overloaded hotlines as evidence that no one can help their partner.
I want to assure the community: SASA is well prepared to meet any increased need that may result from the current crisis.
Our physical office remains open with adaptations to protect both staff and clients. There has been no reduction in the provision of SASA’s core services, which include a 24-hour crisis line, safety planning, emergency shelter, legal and medical advocacy, and assistance with protection and harassment orders.
SASA is right this moment helping victims of sexual and domestic violence. And SASA will always stand ready to aid victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Our hotline number is 402-463-4677 or 877-322-7272.
Jo Springer, executive director
SASA Crisis Center
