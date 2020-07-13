In the military, when ordered to charge up a hill, you must do it, regardless of the risk. But in civilian life no one can give such an order.
Students, teachers and other staff cannot be ordered to face a class for 8 hours a day during a highly contagious pandemic, when all precautions aren’t taken to protect them and their families from infection.
That is axiomatic.
Any variance will lead to serious consequences for the school district in the form of lawsuits when a child, teacher, staff or their family members are injured or dies from this virus. Lawyers can’t wait for such cases.
I assume the teacher’s unions will also make sure that all precautions are taken to protect their members. If not, then I would expect some “blue flu.”
This face mask thing is getting silly. Face masks are intended to protect others from you.
As a bonus they also offer a minimum of protection for the wearer.
The basics from all credible sources is that wearing masks can reduce infection rates and save lives.
For schools to open and stay open, all CDC guidelines must be followed as in Grand Island.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
