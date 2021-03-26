I was amused by the letter from a gentleman who advocated for Republicans to return the “stimulus check” just sent out by the federal government.
What I would like to know is when Planned Parenthood plans to return the $50 million allotted for grants and contracts under that Public Health Service Act.
Planned Parenthood had recently announced that it most recent financial year was successful, reporting millions of dollars of profit.
So, the killing of babies is profitable.
It seems Planned Parenthood has taken in millions of dollars more than what they needed to cover expenses. That’s called net profit.
Why then, do they need $50 million from taxpayers to continue operating?
Thank you, but I do not see how assisting the killing of babies “stimulates” the economy or helps heal us from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen Ostdiek
Lawrence
