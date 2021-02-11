Are you getting sick of the Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) commercials?
One such commercial is two minutes long. No other business can afford to run commercials that long except insurance agents who receive large commissions from insurance companies by convincing seniors that they can get money or “free” benefits by switching from traditional Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan.
I think most of us know that such a come-on is usually a scam.
As an actuary for my whole working career, it is easy to understand where this “free” comes from; it is from reducing what insurance companies pay in medical benefits under Medicare Advantage Plans compared to traditional Medicare.
Traditional Medicare pays providers less than insurers do, they pay no commissions to a sales force and they have one plan nationwide and thus spend much less on administration.
Basically, Medicare provides healthcare cheaper than any insurer can.
So, the insurers key in Medicare Advantage Plans is to provide less in medical benefits and more in dental, hearing, vision, etc. and call them “free.”
That means that when you are sick, Medicare Advantage pays less, and you pay much more.
Then they run two-minute commercials that push you to call insurance agents who will pitch complicated healthcare plans to seniors with promises of all these extra benefits.
I keep waiting for the FTC to come down on these deceptive commercials, but so far, the insurance companies seem to have them in their pocket.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
