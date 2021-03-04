President Joe Biden is going to the far left.
Someone said they knew he would do it but thought he would wait a little bit but he did it right out of the gate.
Biden will be the scapegoat by doing the dirty work and then they will get rid of him just like the way they got Biden into office by changing election laws.
Voters need to have identification and just vote at the polling places, or by absentee ballot.
People need to start thinking what is happening to our great country and start standing up for their rights.
Hopefully, with God’s help, Congress will wake up and help American citizens.
Pamela Johnson
Blue Hill
