Let’s give a shout out to the environmental services personnel who have been working diligently to keep our hospital, stores and other places of business clean and sanitized.
It is not something we should take for granted and we can’t say thank you enough to these hard-working individuals for all they do?
Please remember to say thank you and share your appreciation to the dedicated employees.
They are so appreciated and deserving of our gratitude.
On behalf of the patients and staff at Mary Lanning and all of us shopping at grocery stores and other places of business, thank you for all you continue to do to a make a safer environment for all of us.
We do appreciated you.
Connie Hoaglund
Hastings
