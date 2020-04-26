I have read with some morbid fascination the op/eds by Sen. Steve Halloran (Hastings Tribune, April 14 and Hastings Tribune, April 22) and the response letters to them and what has circulated on social media.
I have found his detractors have failed to debate his logic. They have attacked him or the sources he cited with emotional alacrity, but no one debates him on the points.
I have found that curious.
I am familiar with all the respondents, and I find it fascinating that they are all well-to-do white people who can afford to be off work (or already are retired) and can take a financial hit.
I would be interested to hear actual interviews with minorities, small business owners, but particularly the working man on this.
That is the piece in all this whole affair that has been completely missing from the national conversation, both in the news and in social media.
No one is talking about wanting people to die, and yet somehow that is the guilt trip they want to give us working-class folk, as if we are ignorant bumpkins.
The level of arrogant paternalism has been truly staggering with rich white folks telling us we know what is best for you, even when they themselves seem to be unable to articulate basic logic, as if you have to be a doctor to read basic statistics or know that your business's balance sheet is dangerously in the red.
The lack of the working man's perspective in this national conversation creates a deafening silence.
