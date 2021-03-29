It is in the public record that the city placed advance warning signs correctly and that motorists would not encounter becoming lost because of the closing of the Osborne Drive East/16th Street viaduct.
But motorists still become lost in the North Kansas Avenue neighborhood where I live, including drivers of semi-trucks.
One could reason that Osborne Drive East remains an emergency snow route, though the often icy and less-often cleared conditions this winter proves otherwise.
Traffic blockages on the U.S. Highway 281 overpass can and do occur, which can cause an additional detour time to simply reach Hastings south of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The viaduct had traffic counts of between 4,200 to 4,500 vehicles utilizing it daily with the higher counts occurring over weekends at the time of its closing.
The Highway 281 overpass averaged 22,000 vehicles daily then.
I have not seen, heard of or read of any current city official publicly recognizing that a major portion of Hastings Utilities' gas department systems' infrastructure locations are on the north side of the viaduct.
The peak shaving plant is on North Kansas Avenue.
It consists of a high security, fenced lot, three giant side-by-side liquid propane storage tanks, their associated above ground piping manifolds and a pumping building.
Fire hydrants inside of the fencing dedicated to two stand alone fire-fighting nozzles known as monitors seem adequate to suppress a conflagration in its beginning stages.
However, with winds out of an easterly or southerly direction, fire response and critical initial firefighting efforts now have limited approach options to this site.
I have supported the voter initiative petition efforts aimed at saving and repairing the viaduct.
Because of the unique aspects of this neighborhood, this historic economic driver; emergency route; recreational, conventions and hospitality area; its critical energy infrastructure and medical and dental services; two churches;cellular communications infrastructure; and the railroad's main accesses deserve first-rate access and assured life-safety responses at all times.
I have supported repair to the viaduct because of these reasons and from the lack of official attention to the $1 million in contingency costs that the confusing $12.5 million bond issue that city leadership drew up would have actually incurred daily during a non-publicly discussed demolition period that would disrupt the two-track railroad mainline.
Yes, the railroad will have the final approval of any demolition to the viaduct and will legally charge the city $1 million per day of disruption to its rail traffic.
The same $1 million will also tally up if the viaduct is simply torn down and removed.
The original repair study estimate of $3.5 million provided for contingency costs that typically arise during projects of this size and scope.
That estimate required only one lane closures to the viaduct with no disruptive work necessary to impose on the railroad.
Is repair truly viable?
Granted, the viaduct now only has to support its own weight and atmospheric forces against it, but it is far from falling down at any time.
The second "forensic" engineering study assured this outcome in writing but I count over 11 months of continuous safety provided from the viaduct's condition of its components now.
If the structure is so obsolete and non-repairable, then why doesn't the city avoid massive liability by doing more to protect anything or anyone that currently could so potentially suffer catastrophically if it really would collapse?
This second study commissioned by city heavily supposes that the deep underground pilings forming the viaduct's actual foundation have to be rotten and ready to fail.
This has not been proven by any non-destructive testing or excavations from that firm.
The true condition of the viaduct foundation and its pilings is better evidenced from the alignment of the viaduct superstructure piers, the overall material condition of the viaduct's decking and pitch-deviations atop the viaduct.
Is it really leaning one way or the other out of specifications; is the roadway on the decking moving out of alignment to the approaching earthen-ramps?
Not visibly or from any accompanying evidence.
I urge all readers who reside in the city with an interest in the viaduct issue to consider this neighborhood's concerns of the current state and eventual fate of the viaduct.
Clearly, its closure directly resulted in the closure of a convenience store and hurt the business and employees of the C3 Hotel and Convention Center. These instances occurred before the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the current and final voter initiative to repair the viaduct reaches the bond-issue stage again, the $3.5 million amortizes to about $70,000 to the citizens of Hastings until it is paid after the typical 30-year period.
Has Hastings already lost this amount in sales, property and occupancy tax revenue from these individual losses?
The viaduct and its past, current and future contributing potential to Hastings' most assured seamless economic and population growth deserve the most reasonable re-examination of this issue by all concerned parties and voters.
Tim Leonard
Hastings
