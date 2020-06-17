On June 16, the Hastings Tribune published a news story titled "City officials working on plans to reopen facilities."
On page A3 of the article, Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik suggested the city should work with the South Heartland District Health Department to determine the use of masks by city workers and the public.
Councilman Butch Eley said the public should make its own decision about masks and added, "I'm a big proponent of personal freedoms, personal choice."
Councilman Eley and all who think like him should read the editorial, "Masks are a must-do," that was on page 4A of the June 17 Omaha World-Herald that included excerpts from an essay sent to the newspaper by physicians at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Here is some of what it states:
"Anyone who ignores the need for masks harms Nebraskans' chances of returning life to anything approaching the old normal. Wearing masks is a matter of common decency toward one another. One of the most important actions is to wear a face mask. We have seen since March how difficult life is in the midst of a full-blown virus threat. Masks are a key way we can move forward for everyone's sake."
Councilman Eley's "personal freedom" does not allow him to yell "Fire" in a crowded theater, nor should it permit him to ignore wearing a mask in a public place jeopardizing the health of others.
I wish every store and public places in Hastings followed the same policy as Menard's — no mask, no entry.
Dick Kleiber
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.