Like everyone else, I am sick and tired of the Covid-19 pandemic and its claim on my life these past 12 months.
But who among us is willing to quit in the middle of a fight when so many lives and livelihoods are at stake, much less refuse to join in the fight in the first place?
Almost one year ago to the day, then-President Donald J. Trump famously proclaimed that the country’s 15 reported cases of Covid-19 would in a couple days be down to near zero.
On the first anniversary of that vacuous proclamation, the country has surpassed a staggering 28.4 million cases and a half-million deaths.
Any free-minded person at the time knew that Trump was lying through his teeth in order to forestall the truth and avoid having to confront the reality of the impending health crisis —a nd its myriad challenges and implications.
So, forgive me if I’m a tad skeptical of elected officials, business leaders and others who would use recent improvements in our Covid-19 numbers as justification for ending the city’s mask mandate.
Despite our latest drop in positivity, the virus is still loose in our community, and the threat of even more contagious and deadly mutations is on the rise.
To stop the virus and its mutations, we must stop the spread.
Which is to say, until we can be vaccinated, our best weapon against the virus is the simple mask we wear.
Our worst enemy — as has always been the case — is the simple mask we don’t wear and the stubborn defiance and complacency that accompany it.
If we don’t persevere in our efforts to suppress the spread of the virus, the resulting variants will outpace vaccinations and our community will pay an even higher price than it has already.
There is no wishing this deadly virus away. It’s real, it’s determined and it has to be confronted to be defeated.
That’s not hyperbole; that’s a civilized fact.
We’ve seen what denialism and inaction have wrought — and how quickly the data can change.
The tragic toll on our lives — in both human and economic terms — cannot be overstated.
But it can be mitigated, which is why it would be reckless and wrong-headed for the city council to not reinstate a protective mask mandate for the city.
Every day that any one of us refuses to wear a face mask and socially distance is another day delayed until a true and lasting recovery can be achieved.
That means more lives lost. More opportunity lost. More jobs and businesses lost. More income and revenue lost. More time — precious time — lost.
Gone, squandered, forever.
The city council deserves credit for finally standing up to the hogwash about “personal rights and freedoms” last November when it unanimously (8-0) passed a mask mandate for the city.
Because of that decision, our community has benefited — and continues to benefit — in so many ways.
Our elected leaders sent a clear signal from the top that the virus is to be taken seriously, and it worked.
Which only makes the city council’s failure last week to pass a similar mask mandate that much more upsetting, despite voting 5-to-1 in favor of continuing the protection uninterrupted.
It’s as confusing and convoluted as it is dispiriting. But the ordinance is not dead, and I understand the council will have an opportunity to resolve its procedural hiccup at its next meeting.
True leadership — the kind that improves lives and advances the public good — properly exercised, is hard work.
And for that, I couldn’t be prouder of the five elected members of the Hastings City Council who voted to extend the mask mandate.
They deserve our highest praise for making the community’s health and welfare their highest priority.
As for my own representative on the council and the two members who didn’t bother to show up for the meeting, they have an opportunity to pick themselves up and get back in the fight when the protective mask ordinance comes up for a second vote of approval at the next meeting.
This is no time to quit; the science and our health professionals tell us so.
Jeff Oates
Hastings
