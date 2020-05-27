When you live in or visit a community, you should know the probability of encountering someone who is infected with the COVID virus.
That means that you should know the per capita rate of infection, or the density of the virus in that community. The per capita rates shown below are as of May 26.
Nebraska ranks 37th by population in the nation, yet in terms of our density of coronavirus infections we rank 11th in the nation with 639 infections per 100,000 population (up from 549 last week.) Nebraska ranks 32nd in deaths from the COVID virus at 8 deaths per 100,000 population.
We have the coronavirus infection in 70 counties out of our 93 counties — 36 counties have at least 10 cases of coronavirus infections. Six weeks ago, only nine counties had 10 infections or more. There is no question the virus is spreading in Nebraska.
Dakota County (Sioux City) has the highest rate of infection with 8.0% of the entire population of the county infected.
This rate is 12 times the average rate of infection for Nebraska and remember we rank 11th among all states on infection rates. That 8.0% infection rate means when you visit Dakota County, on average 1 in 12 people you encounter has the virus.
We have four other counties with over 2% of their population infected by coronavirus. They are Colfax (Schuyler) at 5.6%, Dawson (Lexington) at 3.5%, Saline (Crete) at 3.4% and Hall (Grand Island) at 2.4%.
The above five counties account for 66 of the 150 deaths in Nebraska from COVID-19. This is a death rate of 51 per 100,000 population, which is six times the death rate for all of Nebraska.
Looking at the tri-county area, Hall County is fifth in Nebraska with an infection rate of 2.4% of the population with 40 deaths, the most deaths in the state.
Adams County is ninth with an infection rate of 0.8% of the population with 11 deaths. Buffalo County is 23rd with an infection rate of 0.3% of the population with 1 death.
Wear your mask and be smart.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
