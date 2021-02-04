On Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th president of the United States. Kamala Harris was sworn in as the vice president.
There were weeks of counting and recounting votes from different states because President Donald Trump felt the Democrats were stealing the election.
There were lawyers hired to investigate the accusations by Mr. Trump who felt the voting process was illegal. But they were all proven to be false accusations and the courts threw them out.
Government officials said the voting process was done legally and correctly and admitted Joe Biden would be voted in as our next president.
I watched the inauguration on TV and although it was different from previous inaugurations due to the security that had to be taken after the riot to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6 in which five people were killed, a lot of people were injured and much destruction was done on the Capitol by a mob incited by President Trump, who was going to march alongside them, but didn’t.
Still, I felt the inauguration was a very inspirational, historical and uplifting. No derogatory remarks were made against any one person or party — only that a lot of work had to be done after the swearing in of the president’s and vice president’s offices.
I only wish everyone could have heard the poem written by Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old laureate, especially the last few lines:
“The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light, If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
I felt the whole inauguration was done with much dignity and loyalty to our country.
I had predicted that Donald Trump would not admit to losing the election and, in fact, he left Washington, D.C., before the inauguration began.
I will give Vice President Mike Pence credit for staying for the inauguration procedures and watching the swearing in of the new President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
It was with great dignity that Kamala and her husband walked Pence and his wife to their car as they left the Capitol.
One of the first priorities of the president is to designate the distribution of the COVID vaccine, as none of this was thoroughly done by the previous administration. It will be complicated and will take time, but at least we have this to look forward to.
I was sickened by the Jan. 30 letter in Voice of the People.
I could go into a lot of detail why I was so dismayed by it, but the article was so contrary to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s intentions as they come into office.
The president mentioned more than once he would preside over the people who voted for him and those who didn’t vote for him.
He doesn’t deserve to be degraded as he is a very loyal, decent man and has a 40-year background of working with fellow politicians on both sides.
If he can’t bring our nation together with the Lord’s help, Heaven help us.
Pat Kranau
Blue Hill
