Like many of us, I am so proud of the results from the 2020 Give Hastings Day.
With my role as board chair of the Hastings Communtiy Foundation, I am fortunate to have an insider’s view of how such an event comes together.
I assure you that it doesn’t happen on its own.
To implement a Give Day event, it takes the efforts of sponsors, non-profit organizations, donors, friends and a dedicated team.
I thank the Give Hastings Day committee for its commitment to persevering and providing the much-appreciated good news.
In particular, Give Hastings Day chair Amy Sandeen and the committee of Anjanette Bonham, Jodi Graves, Jessi Hoeft, RuAnn Root, Mikki Shafer, Maggie Vaughan and the Hastings Community Foundation staff should all be recognized for their leadership.
These are difficult times for our community, our businesses, our non-profits and our people.
The Give Day committee was aware of all of this and struggled with how to move forward during such challenging times. They remained focused on a simple mission — to serve the community as best they could.
I am grateful that the community responded to their effort leading to a record total of $580,000 raised.
Give Hastings Day isn’t about any one group cause or donor. It’s about all of us working together for a collective impact. I am so proud of the Give Hastings Day team and our community for such a successful event.
Cheryl Lockwood, board president
Hastings Community Foundation
