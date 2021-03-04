My wife showed me a cartoon Tuesday showing an older lady facing a brick wall and saying, “I guess no one cares about old people.”
It seemed very fitting after just three members of the Hastings City Council killed the face mask mandate, knowing that it would be older people who would pay the price of this malfeasance.
It takes six members (3/4ths of the council) to vote yes to keep the mask mandate in force.
At the vote, two members stayed home, with one member voting to end the mandate, and five others voting to keep the mandate in place. Sadly, that ended the mask mandate in Hastings.
This ruling by the City Council is done in the face of:
u the CDC begging states and cities to not relax safety standards, specifically face masks
u new variants of COVID-19 that are more contagious and every bit as deadly in Nebraska
u increasing incidences of infections during the last week in Adams, Hall and Buffalo counties
The one no vote said that his input from constituents (maybe a few dozen) had the majority wanting the mask mandate ended.
While he claimed he was in favor of the mandate, he followed what these few constituents wanted.
Apparently, this member does not know that he has several thousand constituents in the ward he is trying to represent.
I hope old people facing the brick wall in Hastings remember the folks who put their lives at risk from this pandemic.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.