For the last several years we’ve all heard to spend your money locally, but this must not apply to the Hastings City Council.
As I read the story in the Feb. 22 Hastings Tribune about the housing shortage, I thought about how much money can the city throw away on studies by hiring companies outside the city of Hastings.
These companies can say whatever you want to hear.
It’s hard for me to believe that there were no houses sold under $100,000 during the housing study.
Yet, according to the Adams County Register of Deeds Office, there were nine house sold under $100,000 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11, 2020, in Hastings and a total of 56 houses changed hands during that period.
A few years ago the too much money was spent on a proposed convention center downtown and on trying to get someone out of the old middle school.
What about all of the meetings and time spent on the Imperial Mall property? Just look at it. It could be a mess for quite some time.
It looked better with the building there.
We’ve also asked someone who’s never been in Hastings to do a parking and transportation study.
And let’s not forget the 16th Street overpass. Now I’m hearing it could cost less to repair than to tear it down.
I don’t think the city administrator, mayor and council are telling the truth on a lot of issues.
Charles Holmberg
Hastings
