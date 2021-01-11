Just when I was wondering if Andrew McCarty would write the Hastings Tribune again, low and behold, he was in Saturday’s paper. Well said.
I also want to commend Sen. Ben Sasse for speaking out against the president.
I expect my Congressmen to do the right thing, defend the constitution (not their particular party) per their oath — if Congressmen always vote the party line, then we may as well send robots to Washington.
The only thing Donald Trump learned from the failed impeachment trial a year ago was that he could get away with whatever he wants.
And now he incited the riots that lead me to conclude sedition and treason.
I saw the video of the Trump family watching things unfold on big TV screens.
It reminded me of war movies I watched where Hitler and his lackeys were in the private room, plotting to overthrow Europe.
Donald Trump wants to overthrow democracy. It appears he sought the presidency to stoke his ego.
Now he wants to continue it to avoid being held accountable for his crimes.
The alleged extortion of the Ukrainian president and the alleged threatening of the Georgia secretary of state are probably just the tip of the iceberg.
It is past time to invoke the 25th amendment or impeach.
Kathy Gruba
Hastings
