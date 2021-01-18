I agree with James Maples (Voice of the People, Jan. 13) that what happened in our nation’s capital was outrageous behavior.
But what about the carnage going on in Washington and Oregon?
Isn’t this criminal behavior, as well? And it’s still going on today.
There is death, destruction and vandalization going on in these states.
Their Democratic governors and mayors said no to federal troops restoring order. Instead, they claim the uproar is President Trump’s fault.
The rebel rousers and groups responsible for this atrocity should also face criminal charges. But will they?
No, Joe Biden will offer federal funds to rebuild and also blame Trump. And they will get off with no repercussions at all.
They will just move to another city/state closer to you and me and start wreaking havoc and disorder all over again.
It’s amazing to me that President Trump has been able to survive four years of “professional bullying” from the Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all the media sources (TV, radio and newspapers), as well.
Bob Hoffman
Hastings
