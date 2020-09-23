A Constitutional Republic
The United States form of government was established as a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy.
The Republican Party is trying to keep our nation and the government as a Constitutional Republic, where the Democrat Party is trying to destroy our Constitution and turn this government to a Socialist Democracy.
A Constitutional Republic is designed so the people control the government and a Socialist Democracy is where the government control its people.
Socialism removes God and the church from its society so might makes right.
All through history we have seen and watched what socialist dictators do to their people and their country. Without God and His truth, societies collapse.
Our form of government was established on the laws of nature and natures God.
Without God’s truth, evil and hatred rule. It’s time we turn to Him and humbly ask that He restore this nation and the government to a Constitutional Republic as our founders envisioned it to be.
We need to seek God’s truth and His love to overcome the hate and evil we are experiencing.
Ken Pittz
Hastings
