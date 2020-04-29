As a member of the population most susceptible to the virus (age and health issues), it is very hard to go to Hastings and not be angry.
Sit in about any parking lot and watch the customers come and go, with no effort at social distancing, masks or glovers. Then look at the employees doing the same thing. Then look at the traffic on the streets.
it's obvious that the advice of stay home and be safe is being ignored by many.
Tom Hamburger
Harvard
