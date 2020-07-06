We would like to say thank you to Blue Hill and all who were involved in the truly wonderful fireworks display for the Fourth of July.
It was the best we have ever seen. Also wondering why Hastings decided not to have one, when the little town of Blue Hill had a great one with no problems.
Hastings’ leadership seems to be really letting the town down on numerous fronts, and you can see it in the loss of business for the town and loss of tax revenue.
Jerry and Kay DeMuth
Ayr
