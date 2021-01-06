The actions of those who have broken into the Capitol, punched police, broken barriers and breached the chambers are reprehensible.
Violence is never the answer and I condemn their actions.
I also want to thank the Capitol police for putting our safety before their own and protecting Congress and our staff.
We live in the oldest and greatest democracy, and the actions of these individuals embarrassed our great land.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon
Nebraska
Commented
