In the words of our late great President Ronald Reagan, “There you go again.”
Sen. Steve Halloran is only telling only half of the story with his misquotes and downright misinformation in his latest op/ed (Hastings Tribune, April 21.)
You begin by calling out Dr. Neil Ferguson of the Imperial College in the UK and his “flawed model,” a report detailing the possible global impact of COVID-19, which can be read in its entirety at https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf.
Published March 16, 2020, Ferguson and his team project, without any mitigation and suppression, deaths could reach 2.2 million in the United States.
However, the U.S. has done much more than simple social distancing. Schools and colleges are closed. High school, college and professional sports have been cancelled. Movie theatres, restaurants, bars, hair and nail salons are all closed.
By shutting down so many businesses and activities, we are mitigating the virus.
Health professionals are contact tracing people who have been exposed and having them self-quarantine. People with symptoms are being tested and quarantined if they test positive.
Individuals who have traveled out of the country have self-quarantined. By doing these things, including social distancing, we are suppressing the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s numbers reflect that the steps we are taking as a country, and as individuals, are making a difference.
Sen. Halloran states the COVID-19 response from Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx “acted immorally” and were politically motivated to make President Trump look bad. He compares the H1N1 flu response under Obama as evidence of their motivation.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Halloran’s stated own numbers from the CDC on the H1N1 flu show that 12,469 people in the United States died with 60.8 million cases with a death rate of .02%.
As of April 22, John Hopkins University (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html) at 5:39 p.m., there are 837,947 cases of COVID-19 with 46,497 deaths.
This gives a simple rate of 5.5% death rate at this point. That is quite a difference.
God is protecting us from COVID-19 by providing us with a brain. Scientists are working on a vaccine, antibody tests and tests that will give quicker results.
Doctors are trying experimental treatments using antibodies of recovered patients, hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir. We are so blessed to have healthcare professionals that risk infection everyday to care for our sick families.
So many essential workers, including truck drivers, grocery store clerks and agricultural workers, still go to work so that we can eat. Our leaders are orchestrating mitigation and suppression to fight the virus.
By staying home and working from home when possible, we are making a difference. We all want to get back to our lives before this pandemic.
To save lives, it’s important we don’t go back to normal too soon.
Faye Friesen
Hastings
